Another American tourist attacked by shark in the Bahamas

An American tourist was injured in a shark attack in the Bahamas Thursday, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. The attack comes just a week after a 21-year-old woman died after she was attacked by three sharks on another Bahamas island.

Police said that they were alerted to the attack on the 32-year-old man, who was visiting from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at around 5:30 p.m. local time. The man was riding on a 41 ft. Bahama Craft with two other Americans and snorkeling off Nippers Beach in Guana Cay when he was bitten.

The man, whose name was not released, was brought to the Marsh Harbour clinic, where he was treated for his injuries. He was flown to New Providence for further medical treatment later that night. His current condition is unknown.

Unprovoked shark attacks are rare. In a ten-year period ending in 2016, the Bahamas saw just four shark attacks, and only one was deadly. But this is the second shark attack in recent weeks: On June 26, Jordan Lindsey was killed when she was attacked by three sharks off the coast of Rose Island.

The Torrance, California college student was snorkeling with her family when she was fatally bitten on her arms, legs and buttocks. Lindsey's family reportedly saw the sharks approaching and tried to yell out a warning, but she didn't hear them in time.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation expressed condolences and "deepest sympathies" to the Lindsey's family in a statement, and said officials were still investigating the incident. Scientists are also investigating the three-shark attack, which they described as unusual.