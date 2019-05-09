American siblings trapped in China make public plea for help: "We wake up every morning terrified"

A pair of American siblings trapped in China are making a public plea for help. In a video you'll see only on "CBS This Morning," Cynthia Liu describes the terrifying ordeal for her and her brother Victor. The two traveled to the country last year but have not been allowed to return home to the U.S. because of a so-called "exit ban," which the State Department warned Americans about in January.

The Trump administration's National Security Council spokesman told CBS News that Chinese authorities have given no legitimate explanation for refusing to allow Cynthia and Victor Liu to return to the U.S. They traveled to China last year to pay respects to their dying grandmother.

"We've done nothing wrong, and we need to go home," Cynthia said. "We wake up every morning terrified."

For nearly a year, the pair has been trapped in China. Cynthia, 27, works for a New York consulting firm and Victor, a 19-year-old Georgetown undergrad, are desperate to return home to the U.S. But their lawyer David Pressman said Chinese authorities won't let them leave the country.

"Each time when they present themselves at the border, they are taken to a room, and then they are ultimately told that they are not allowed to leave," Pressman told CBS News' Margaret Brennan. "Victor barely understands the language. I mean, it's bewildering, it's difficult, it's stressful."

The siblings are stuck in China under what is known as an "exit ban," a tactic used by Beijing that allows foreigners to move around the country but prevents them from leaving it. Even though the Liu siblings are not accused of wrongdoing, exit bans can last days or years.

"We feel trapped. We live with constant distress because this is not our home, and we are not here by choice," Cynthia said in the video.



But their estranged father, Liu Changming, happens to be one of China's most wanted fugitives. A former executive at a state-owned bank, Liu is linked to a $1.4 billion fraud case and fled the country in 2007. Cynthia and Victor's lawyer said the Chinese government is using them as a form of "human bait." Cynthia insists she is powerless.

"This man abandoned my family many years ago," she said. "We are not in touch with him, nor do we have any way of contacting him."



In recent years, Chinese President Xi Jinping has led a heavy-handed crackdown on corruption, and family members of the accused are often treated as if they were tied to the illegal acts. It is just one of China's many human rights violations documented by the State Department. And balancing concern about those against Beijing's heavy economic influence is getting increasingly difficult.

National Security Adviser John Bolton's call last year to release the Lius went unheeded. They now hope their plight will be raised with top Chinese officials in Washington this week for trade talks.

"I have told Victor again and again that no matter how dark our lives can be, we need to hold on to hope," Cynthia said.

Adding to their distress, the children have not been able to see or speak with their mother Sandra, who is imprisoned in China. She is also a U.S. citizen.

China's government has not responded to CBS News' request for comment.