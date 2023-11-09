American Legion Post in Hoboken hosts "Ruck the River" event ahead of Veterans Day American Legion Post in Hoboken hosts "Ruck the River" event ahead of Veterans Day 00:47

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Veterans showed support Thursday night for group of Afghan soldiers who helped U.S. forces following the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks.

American Legion Post 107 in Hoboken hosted a "Ruck the River" event ahead of Veterans Day.

"Ruck" is a military term for a long march, while carrying gear. On Thursday night, a group took part in a two-mile march starting at Pier A, which is home to the 9/11 Memorial.

"These Afghans ask nothing of us. And then 20 years later, when the disaster struck and the Taliban took over the country again, we felt it necessary to reach out to these men and try to assist them, like they assisted us," retired CIA officer David Tyson said.

Funds raised will go towards the soldiers and their families.