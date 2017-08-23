By Andrea Park CBS News August 23, 2017, 4:43 PM

"American Horror Story: Cult" trailer focuses on 2016 election

"American Horror Story: Cult" is set to premiere in September.

The first real trailer is out for "American Horror Story: Cult," and it looks pretty twisted. Creator Ryan Murphy said before that it would be related to the 2016 presidential election, and now it's more clear how the theme plays out in the trailer.

The clip shows Sarah Paulson, who plays a woman who is devastated by President Trump's win. After Mr. Trump gets elected, Paulson's character becomes more and more unstable. She tells her therapist that her coulrophobia -- a phobia of clowns -- is getting worse, and she keeps seeing clowns everywhere.

On the flip side, Evan Peters plays a blue-haired man who is energized by Mr. Trump's victory, and his world collides with Sarah Paulson's. Billie Lourd appears as his co-conspirator.

Lena Dunham announced in July that she will make an appearance on the series.

Watch the trailer below. The seventh season of "American Horror Story" debuts on September 5 on FX.

