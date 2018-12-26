Injuries reported after heavy turbulence aboard flight

One passenger and a flight attendant were sent to the hospital Wednesday after experiencing heavy turbulence, the airline and emergency responders said. The flight was traveling from San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to Dallas, but landed in Austin, Texas, after diverting due to the weather.

American Airlines said American Eagle flight 5781 had 75 passengers and 4 crew members on board. The flight was diverted to Austin due to weather, and during the diversion to Austin, the flight encountered turbulence, American Airlines said.

Three people were evaluated by medics, two of them were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CBS Austin affiliate KEYE reports. All passengers will be evaulated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Austin, be provided hotel accommodations, and re-depart for Dallas/Fort Worth Thursday.

American Airlines said there was no damage to the aircraft, a Bombardier CRJ-900.