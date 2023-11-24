American Dream mall evacuated on Black Friday as police investigate bomb threat, Gov. Phil Murphy says

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The American Dream mall is being evacuated on Black Friday morning in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey State Police are investigating a bomb threat.

"If you're on site, all customers, tenants, and employees should follow guidance from law enforcement and walk to the nearest exit and safely evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution," the governor posted on social media.

Chopper 2 is over the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey as it's evacuated due to a bomb threat on Black Friday.

People in the area received emergency alerts on their phones saying to use the nearest exits and to avoid elevators.

