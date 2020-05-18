U.S. cyclist suffers fatal fall near Indian beauty spot

New Delhi — Police in India say an American cyclist died in a "clear cut" accident in a mountainous area of the southern city of Hyderabad on Sunday. Paul Robert, 42, who was known by friends as Little John, was a cycling enthusiast who'd lived in Hyderabad with his wife and two children for almost two years.

His wife Eerica Angelina works for an American financial services company in the city, one of the biggest technology hubs in India. Robert was a mechanical engineer but didn't work in India.

Early on Sunday morning Robert left for his usual bike ride around the hills bordering Gandipet Lake, a popular beauty spot away from the bustle of central Hyderabad. He usually went out for the ride with a friend, but on Sunday he went alone.

When he failed to return home after a couple of hours and wasn't taking phone calls, his wife called the police. They found his body in the hills around Gandipet Lake using cell phone location data at approximately 6 p.m., about 12 hours after he left for his ride.

"This was an accidental fall while he was cycling," senior police officer Gangadhar Madanam of the local Narsingi Police told CBS News, adding that officers found his bike and other belongings near his body. They said Robert had suffered a head injury in the fall which may have led to his death.

"He must have lost consciousness, but since he was alone there was no one to help him and he must have bled to death," Madanam said.

An autopsy was done at the Osmania General Hospital and Robert's body was handed over to his family Monday afternoon. A formal autopsy was still pending but Mandanam said no police investigation was planned as the circumstances appeared clear.