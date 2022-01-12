Live

Watch CBSN Live

American Airlines plane grounded after passenger rushes cockpit, damages controls

/ CBS News

37 unruly passenger cases referred to FBI
37 unruly passenger cases referred to FBI 00:26

An American Airlines flight preparing to take off from Honduras was grounded Tuesday night after a passenger rushed into the cockpit and damaged some controls, CBS Miami reports.

American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement and said the passenger was taken into custody by local law enforcement.

According to the carrier, during boarding of Flight 488 to Miami, the passenger "entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft."

CBS News has learned that after damaging the flight controls, the traveler tried exiting through a cockpit window when a pilot intervened.

A replacement aircraft was to depart later Tuesday night.

"We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation," American Airlines said.

Download our Free App

For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app

First published on January 12, 2022 / 6:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.