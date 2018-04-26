Kentucky teen leaves school with stranger, texts for help

BEREA, Ky. -- Berea police are asking for the public's help locating a teen who disappeared from school Wednesday, reports CBS Lexington, Kentucky affiliate WKYT-TV.

Police say Amber Renae Wagers, 15, walked out of Berea Community School around 10 a.m. to leave with an unknown person.

Investigators believe she met the person through a social media account. She later messaged a friend saying she was possibly heading to Ohio and to call police.

"The whole thing is really concerning," said Lt. Jake Reed, of the Berea Police Department. "She's a teenage girl, she's left with someone that she doesn't really know, and her parents are concerned about her."

Police say this case serves a reminder that people need to be cautious when using social media.

"Teenagers shouldn't speak to people they don't know," Lt. Reed said. "They shouldn't give out personal information or try to meet up with people they meet on any social media platform."

Police are asking the public to contact their local law enforcement agency if they see Wagers. They believe she may be traveling in a white Chevy Malibu.