Amber Alert issued for 8-month-old girl

The New York City Police Department issued an Amber Alert early Saturday for an 8-month-old girl. She was last seen wearing a grey onesie with purple polka dots, police said.

"The Child Was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death," authorities said.

The suspect in the case is 24-year-old Jerome Pippins, who was last seen with the baby, August Pippins. Police said she was taken from her mother in Queens, New York, late Friday and that Jerome is the baby's father, CBS New York reports.

The abduction occurred just before 10 p.m. inside a motel-turned-shelter across from Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, police said, according to the station.

🚨AMBER ALERT🚨: August Pippins, a 8-month-old black female from #Queens, NY. She is 1’8” tall, 15lbs, w/ brown hair & eyes last wearing a gray one-piece w/ purple polka dots. Last seen on 7/20/18. If you see the child call 1-866-697-2623 or 911. https://t.co/qZN24iB6Bh. pic.twitter.com/iPpf65mASa — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 21, 2018

Anyone with information was asked to call 1-866-697-2623 or 911.