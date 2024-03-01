NH Amber Alert issued for 2 missing children after mother found dead in Berlin home

Berlin, NH Police issue Amber Alert for 2 children who may be with their father. Berlin, NH Police issue Amber Alert for 2 children who may be with their father. 00:23

BERLIN, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police issued an Amber Alert early Friday morning for two missing children who may be in danger and are believed to be with their father. The alert came after the girls' mother was found dead in a home in Berlin.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said it all began with a suspicious death Thursday night. Police found the body of 31-year-old Caitlyn Naffziger in an apartment on Main Street in Berlin.

"As part of the investigation, authorities issued an Amber Alert asking for the public's assistance," Formella said in a statement.

Her two children, four-year-old Elowyn Duren and one-year-old Vaelyn Duren, were last seen in Berlin, New Hampshire around 8 p.m. Thursday with their biological father, 37-year-old Dustin Mark Duren, Formella said.

Elowyn Duren is described as 3-feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Her one-year-old sister weighs about 20 pounds and also has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Duren was described by police as 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Authorities released photos of all three and the car he may be driving, hoping to generate leads in the case.

Police said Duren is driving a white, 4-door 2017 Subaru Impreza with New Hampshire veteran license plates with the registration V69023.

"If anyone observes Mr. DUREN, the children and or his vehicle, do not approach them and call 911 immediately as Mr. Duren may possibly be armed and dangerous," State Police said in a statement early Friday morning.

Berlin is in northern New Hampshire about three hours north of Boton.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.