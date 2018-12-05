24 taken to hospitals after apparent bear attack repellent leak at Amazon warehouse

NEW YORK -- Two dozen workers were taken to hospitals Wednesday morning following an incident at an Amazon warehouse apparently involving an aerosol can of bear attack repellent, according to an official.

One worker was in critical condition, said Robbinsville, New Jersey, spokesperson John Nalbone.

More than 50 workers at the Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, were impacted and reported having difficulty breathing and a burning sensation in their throats and eyes, said Nalbone. He said a preliminary investigation revealed that an aerosol can of bear attack repellent fell off a shelf at the Amazon fulfillment center and accidentally dispersed.

Amazon spokesperson Rachael Lighty said "a damaged aerosol can dispensed strong fumes in a contained area of the facility." She said all employees in the area were relocated to a safe place and that some employees were transported to hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

As of late Wednesday morning, there was no threat to residents in the area, said Nalbone.