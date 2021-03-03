Amazon redesigns app logo after some said previous one resembled Hitler

Amazon has redesigned its shopping app logo after some people said the logo that debuted in January resembled Hitler.

The app for the e-commerce company looks like a package with Amazon's smiling arrow logo and strip of tape across the top. The first iteration looked like a jagged piece of tape above the smile.

While some Twitter users simply saw a box with tape and the Amazon logo, others saw an image that looked like Hitler.

After a few Twitter users posted about the resemblance, Amazon quietly rolled out a new app design last month, replacing the jagged tape with a square.

lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u — alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021

In a statement to BBC News, Amazon said the first icon was trialed in a few countries before the change was made.

"We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep," Amazon said in its statement to the BBC.

CBS News has reached out to Amazon for more information and is awaiting response.

Now, some think the new logo looks like the animated character Aang from "Avatar." "I know the new amazon app icon is supposed to represent their packages but every time i see it i just see Aang from Avatar smiling at me," one Twitter user said.