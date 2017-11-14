Alabama teen fatally shot in hunting accident, police say

ADGER, Ala. -- Authorities say a teenage girl has been killed in a hunting accident in Alabama.

News outlets report the 15-year-old was shot on Monday about 20 miles southwest of Birmingham.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies believe the girl and an adult family friend had been on a youth hunt. Authorities say the girl climbed down from a tree stand while they prepared to leave. As the friend passed down her rifle, deputies say the gun fired and struck the teen.

The county coroner identified the victim as Alyssa Scott, a student at Oak Grove High School in Bessemer, CBS Birmingham affiliate WIAT reports.

The sheriff's office said police arrived after reports of a shooting around 5 p.m. on Monday, WIAT reports. The teen was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Chief Deputy Randy Christian says the investigation indicates the shooting was a tragic accident.