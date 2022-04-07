2 missing California women found dead in submerged car near country club where they attended a wedding

Two California women who were reported missing on Sunday were found dead in a car that was submerged in a river near a country club where they attended a wedding, authorities and family said Wednesday.

Police in Ripon, California said an employee of the Spring Creek Country Club noticed a vehicle in the Stanislaus River near the southeastern part of the golf course.

Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, were at the country club for a wedding on Sunday, but how they ended up in the river is still a mystery, CBS Sacramento reported. The women were longtime friends from Stockton and had planned to drive back to Modesto where Ros' father lives after the wedding.

But when they never showed, and their phones went straight to voicemail, Danny Ros says he knew something was wrong.

Both women were reported missing. On Tuesday, Ros said a disturbing tweet surfaced from a country club employee about the bodies being found, the station reported.

After the medical examiner confirmed the news, the Ros family created a small memorial near the site.

Alyssa Ros Ripon Police Department

"You just wish that it was a dream. I was pinching myself. I couldn't think straight," Danny Ros said. "For a father to lose their daughter when you're supposed to go before her, it just tore me apart."

Alyssa Ros was a graduate of Weston Ranch High School but was living in Southern California for college, majoring in business and communications. Her father says her goal was to open a modeling agency.

An investigation is still underway, but Ripon police say there are no suspicious or criminal circumstances.