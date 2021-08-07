Allyson Felix wins 11th medal, more than any other U.S. athlete in Olympic track history

Allyson Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 on Friday night, now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of her 11 medals, seven are gold.

Felix combined with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory.

The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu was never in jeopardy in this one. Poland finished second, 3.68 seconds behind, and Jamaica finished third.

Allyson Felix of Team United States competes in the Women' s 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 7, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Tokyo Games marked Felix' first as a mother. She shared a touching moment with her daughter, Camry Grace, and fellow Olympian Quanera Hayes and her son, Demetrius, following her performance in the U.S. Track and Field Olympic trials in June. In an interview that day, she reflected on her journey to get back on the track.

"Today I thought about all the things," Felix said. "I thought about us fighting in the NICU, fighting for my life...Whatever happened, I just knew all glory to the most high."

In 2018, Felix underwent an emergency C-section and gave birth to her daughter two months early. Camryn, who Felix said only weighed three pounds at the time, then spent 29 days in the NICU. Ten months later, she won her 12th world championship gold medal, breaking legendary sprinter Usain Bolt's record.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

