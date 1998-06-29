All's Quiet On The Baseball Front

Major league baseball took a rare day off Monday, with not a single team in action.

It marked the first time since April 30, 1973 aside from All-Star breaks and labor stoppages, there had been a day during a season without any games played.

"I was stunned when I realized it hadn't happened in 25 years," said Seymour Siwoff of the Elias Sports Bureau, which compiles the big league statistics. "I think it's just a matter of pure coincidence."

Had there been a rainout during interleague plays, games could have been made up Monday. There were no washouts, though.

"It was a wonderful rain protection date, but it wasn't scheduled that way," NL vice president Katy Feeney said. "With interleague play, it just happened."

Every team in the majors was scheduled to play each day last week, and Monday became a break for all of them.

All 30 teams were scheduled to play Tuesday, with 14 interleague games plus an NL game between Arizona and the Chicago Cubs.

