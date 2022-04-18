Nearly 10-foot alligator spotted in Florida neighborhood, police say

The Easter bunny might've skipped one Florida neighborhood after a nearly 10-foot alligator was seen making its way to a lake on Sunday morning, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

The large animal was seen in a video casually lumbering towards Harrington Lake in Venice, stopping multiple times to lay down in what appears to be a yard and driveway. The alligator is then seen entering the water.

"We're guessing he was about 10 feet in length and boy, did he take his time making it back to the lake he came from. (...We can't blame him just thinking about how heavy that tail must be)," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was contacted but did not respond to the incident.

"It's safe to assume he's still swimming in the lake, enjoying this beautiful Easter Sunday," the sheriff's office said.