Tennessee teacher accused of raping child is arrested on new charges after texting victim, police say

A Tennessee teacher charged with raping a boy at her home was arrested on Thursday with new criminal charges including aggravated stalking, harassment and coercion of a witness, authorities said.

Alissa McCommon, 38, was previously arrested on September 8 after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate contact with children under 18, the Covington Police Department said. McCommon, a fourth-grade teacher at Charger Academy, was released by the Court on a $25,000 bond. One of the conditions of her release was that McCommon couldn't have contact with the victim or any minor other than her own children, police said.

Alissa McCommon, 38, was previously arrested on September 8 after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate contact with children under 18. Covington Police Department

On Thursday, McCommon texted a victim, writing he'd "regret doing this," after reaching out to him multiple times from an unknown phone number, the Covington Police Department said. She texted him using a "code word," the juvenile told investigators to confirm he was alone, and she would then send "nude photographs on SnapChat," police said. McCommon also admitted to a sexual encounter with the boy, police said.

Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said in a news statement police are "concerned about this apparent violation of her bond conditions, " and that "others may have been contacted."

"We continue to work closely with the District Attorney's Office as to the revocation of McCommon's bond, as well as the additional charges that continue to develop," Turner said.

She was arrested at her Covington home, police said. She is being held at the Tipton County jail without bond, according to the police.