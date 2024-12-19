Alicia Keys surprises students at her former high school in New York and reflects on her own musical journey

Alicia Keys reflects on Broadway success and gives back to students at alma mater

Alicia Keys, the 16-time Grammy-winning artist, recently returned to the Professional Performing Arts School in New York City where her musical journey began.

The visit came during a special segment for "CBS Mornings," as Keys continues to enjoy a standout year, including a Grammy nomination for her Broadway musical "Hell's Kitchen."

Keys, who graduated as class valedictorian, shared her memories of the school.

"I've always been pretty social. I'm definitely a troublemaker," she laughed. "Like in the sense of like, I test people and I like, challenge people. I was definitely challenging the teachers for sure."

Reflecting on her early musical experiences, Keys recalled signing her first record deal and the debut album she released at 20, which won five Grammy's that included "Song of the Year" for her hit "Fallin.'"

"I remember like ... everything was possible. Everything was going to happen," she said, looking around the school.

Keys reunites with her former music teacher

Her visit also brought her back to her former music teacher, Linda Aziza Miller, who taught Keys how to arrange music and hone her craft.

"She taught me so much about how to arrange music, how to arrange a song. Those are the things that I took, and I put into the music," Keys said.

That teacher-student bond is now reflected in Keys' Broadway production "Hell's Kitchen," where a character named Ms. Liza Jane is inspired by both Keys' grandmother and Ms. Aziza.

Ms. Aziza, now the orchestra pianist for "Hell's Kitchen" at the Shubert Theatre, was moved by the reunion.

"It's really a moment that I never saw coming," she said.

The visit culminated with a surprise for a theater class, where Keys joined the students for an impromptu performance of "This Girl Is on Fire."

"I'm so happy to see you guys," Keys told them. "I'm really honored to be here, to talk to you and get a second. Just tell you that I'm proud of you and that, you know, I really recognize you."

Keys also took a moment to share advice with the students.

"I want you to always be yourself," she said. "I want you to never forget that the more unique you are, the more you stand out."