Baby weighing nearly 15 pounds at birth breaks Texas hospital records

At 14 pounds, 13 ounces, Ali Medlock weighs twice the size of an average baby. He is the largest baby to ever be delivered at Arlington Memorial Hospital, his parents told CBS Dallas / Fort Worth.

"I was like 'Omg really'– I don't think it even registered," said mom Jennifer Medlock.

Ali's size doesn't come as a complete shock to parents Jennifer and Eric Medlock — their older daughter Annabelle weighed nine pounds, 10 ounces at birth.

"It doesn't matter how big he is, I'm so blessed," said Jennifer.

Ali spent his first week in the NICU due to low blood sugar and low platelets, but he's doing much better now. Arlington Memorial Hospital

Ali spent his first week in the NICU due to low blood sugar and low platelets, but he's doing much better now.

Jennifer wasn't sure she would even be able to have one child, let alone two. She has polycystic ovarian syndrome, a hormonal disorder than can make having children difficult.

Annabelle was born through the help of fertility treatments, and Jennifer had planned to start that process again when they learned they were pregnant with Ali.

"I love proving people wrong," said Jennifer.

People are already speculating about Ali's future based on his size.

"He is meant for something big," she said. "Maybe not football, everyone keeps saying that."