Dad who drove kids with autism off L.A. pier charged with murder

Los Angles—A man was charged Wednesday with murder after prosecutors say he drove his family off a Los Angeles pier, killing his two severely autistic sons. Ali Elmezayen faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder and there's a special circumstance allegation that the killings were carried out for financial gain, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said.

Federal authorities had previously argued Elmezayen plotted for over two years before launching his plan into action April 9, 2015.

Elmezayen has also been charged with fraud. He is in federal custody, having been accused by Prosecutors in that case of purchasing $6 million in insurance policies to cover his family in the event of an accidental death.

A lawyer for Elmezayen, 44, could not be found. The murder case will proceed after the insurance fraud trial is completed.

in April 2015, Ali Elmezayen barreled down a commercial fishing dock in San Pedro, turned his Honda abruptly toward a parking space and gunned the engine, federal authorities said. CBS Los Angeles

Investigators said Elmezayen intentionally barreled his Honda vehicle off the edge of commercial fishing dock in San Pedro with his partner and two children inside the vehicle.

Elmezayen's car window was open, and he surfaced within 30 seconds and swam to a ladder on the pier. His partner, Rabab Diab, couldn't swim, but authorities said she was rescued by a fisherman after surfacing and screaming, "My kids, my kids."

"The poor lady was screaming hysterically," said fisherman Ray Prince. "I thought she was going to drown."

Two boys, Abdelkarim, 8, and Elhassan, 13, couldn't swim and were strapped in child seats. They were pulled lifeless from the car by rescue divers.

"Witnesses heard the tires of the car screech loudly and saw the car accelerate before it flew off the edge of the wharf, crashed into the water and immediately sunk," FBI agent Matthew Parker wrote in an affidavit in support of Elmezayen's arrest last year.

Elmezayen collected more than $260,000 in insurance payouts for the deaths and wired more than $170,000 back to his native Egypt, prosecutors in the fraud case said.

Elmezayen had previously told investigators and others he may have accidentally accelerated instead of hitting the brake, according to court papers. He blamed the city, Honda, and Jiffy Lube and others for negligence.

The district attorney initially declined to bring charges in the deaths because of insufficient evidence. A police mechanic found evidence that the brake pedal didn't properly work, but couldn't tell if that was the case before the tragedy or because of salt water corrosion.

Prosecutors said Wednesday the charges are a result of further investigation. If convicted in the murder case, Elmezayen faces life in prison without parole, or the death penalty, although prosecutors have not decided on that possibility.