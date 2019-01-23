Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins seat on powerful House Oversight committee

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has been named to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, giving the freshman Democrat a coveted spot on the high-profile committee with broad authority to investigate the executive branch.

Ocasio-Cortez's assignment to the committee was first reported by Politico late Tuesday. A senior Democratic congressional aide confirmed the move to CBS News.

The move signifies a major victory for Ocasio-Cortez and the freshman class of progressive lawmakers now in the Democratic majority. Since becoming the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, Ocasio-Cortez — increasingly known by her initials, AOC — has been a ubiquitous presence on social media, sparring with Republicans and sharply criticizing the president. She has also taken aim at fellow Democrats while advocating for a series of ambitious progressive policies, including a "Green New Deal" to combat climate change and higher taxes on the wealthy.

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the new chairman of the Oversight Committee, told "60 Minutes" earlier this month he plans to wield his subpoena power to demand documents and testimony from the Trump administration on a wide range of issues, after being stymied for two years in the minority.

"The American people and the Congress [are] insisting that [President Trump] allows us to do our job," Cummings said. "Basically what the president has done and the Republicans have done, they've joined hands. And the Republicans have been, basically, not only blocking, but [have] become the defense counsel for the president."

The Oversight Committee's first major hearing is set for Feb. 7, when Mr. Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen is scheduled to testify publicly, just weeks before he is due to begin a three-year federal prison sentence.

