Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises $1.2 million for congressional campaign

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam, and Rep. Tim Ryan are all presidential candidates whose campaigns raised less money in the second quarter of the year than that of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In a stunning show for any member of the House, especially a freshman member, Ocasio-Cortez raised over $1.2 million in the second quarter and has over $1.4 million in cash on hand, according to her campaign's filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Ocasio-Cortez is likely the best well-known freshman member of Congress because of her outspoken advocacy on progressive issues such as Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

It's also made her a punching bag for Republicans and some moderate Democrats who think that she is dragging the Democratic Party too far to the left.

She has also formed a partnership with Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, a group colloquially known as the "Squad." President Trump said on Twitter Sunday that "'Progressive' Democratic Congresswomen" should "go back" to their countries — even though three of the four members of the squad he seemed to have in mind were born in the U.S. and all are American citizens.

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes raised the most money of any House member in the second quarter with over $1.8 million in contributions.