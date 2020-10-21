Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez played "Among Us" and it was one of the most-watched streams on Twitch

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday night held a virtual get out the vote event that involved her playing the popular online game "Among Us" with fellow Representative Ilhan Omar and popular streamers. The session was streamed on Twitch — a platform that allows people to broadcast themselves playing video games — and it became one of the most-watched livestreams in the history of the platform.

According to CNET, the stream maxed out at 439,000 concurrent views, good for the third-most views ever for a single Twitch stream. The record is held by Ninja when he played Fortnite with Travis Scott and Drake and racked up more than 600,000 viewers. However, according to Gamespot, combining Ocasio-Cortez's numbers with those of her fellow streamers likely puts the total viewership at over 700,000.

"Among Us" is a popular online game in which players attempt to deduce who among them is an "imposter." The imposters' job is to sabotage the other players attempting to complete various tasks on a spaceship. In one of many comical moments, Ocasio-Cortez stated that she did not want to be an imposter, but was assigned that role in the very first game. The stream lasted roughly three and a half hours.

The entirety of the stream wasn't taken up by "Among Us," however. It began with Ocasio-Cortez stressing the importance of voting in the upcoming election and urging people to make a plan so that they are prepared to cast their ballot. Ocasio-Cortez, a supporter of Medicare For All, also spoke with streamers from the U.K. during the game to talk about the NHS, the country's publicly-funded health care system.

Join me, @pokimanelol, @hasanthehun, & more on Twitch TONIGHT as we help folks make a voting plan at https://t.co/TskRLfhCt3 and officially declare orange sus on Among Us 🍊 Tune in 9pm tonight at https://t.co/nZap5fuerN https://t.co/HeKMeDDjXf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 20, 2020

Omar also joined in on the action, posting a photo of herself smiling with the caption "when you're winning."

The full Twitch stream can be watched here.