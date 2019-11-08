House releases transcript of impeachment inquiry testimony of NSC official who was on July 25 call - live updates

The House has released the testimony of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who testified before the committees conducting the impeachment inquiry on October 29. Vindman participated in the now-infamous call on July 25 during which President Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate a political rival.

In his opening statement, which was obtained by CBS News before his testimony, Vindman told the committees that he "did not think it was proper" for the president to insist that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky open investigations into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, as well as Burisma, the energy company that employed Hunter Biden. He said he reported his concerns to the lead counsel at the NSC.

"I realized that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma, it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained," Vindman wrote in his opening statement. "This would all undermine U.S. national security."

Read the full transcript here.