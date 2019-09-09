Alex Trebek starts new "Jeopardy!" season after cancer fight

It's a new season for America's favorite quiz show and its legendary host. "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek began season 36 on Monday night after facing uncertainty in March when he announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Over the summer, Trebek celebrated his 79th birthday and completed chemotherapy.

"I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over. I'm on the mend and that's all I can hope for right now," he said.

He told "CBS Sunday Morning's" Jane Pauley what his post-chemotherapy project would be.

"This is not the real me. We have the summer months off. So hopefully, my own hair will grow back 'cause I like my own hair," he said.

Trebek's real hair is still on the rebound, and we wish him a full recovery.