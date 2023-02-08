Alex Murdaugh trial suspended as courthouse evacuated due to security issue

The South Carolina courthouse where former attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder trial is taking place was evacuated Wednesday due to a security issue, officials said.

"A bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel," a spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a statement.

"The building has been evacuated and SLED along with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office are investigating the threat," the statement continued. "No additional information is available from SLED at this time."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.