Pregnant U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan plans to play in the 2020 Summer Olympics – less than four months after giving birth

U.S. women's soccer star Alex Morgan is not letting her dream of motherhood affect her dream of playing in the Olympics. Morgan, who is pregnant with her first child, told USA Today Sports she is still planning to play in the 2020 Summer Games — just months after giving birth.

"I hope to get back on the field as soon as possible," she told USA Today Sports on Tuesday. "After having a healthy baby, I want to get back with the national team and look forward to playing in Tokyo."

The 30-year-old is expecting a baby girl in April and the Olympics begin on July 24. According to the Mayo Clinic, a mother who has an uncomplicated pregnancy and vaginal delivery can start to exercise a few days after giving birth — but some doctors may suggest otherwise.

Morgan is confident that four months will be enough time in between giving birth and returning to the field.

"There are so many women that have been able to come back to their respective sport after pregnancy and continue to have a successful family while playing their sport that they love at the highest level," Morgan said. "I plan to follow in those footsteps and be one of those women who have a family and carry my daughter around as I'm going to the next city to play. And I still want to continue to enjoy the sport that I've been playing for all my life."

Morgan played for the gold medal-winning team during the 2012 Olympics. She also helped lead the U.S. team to victory during the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.