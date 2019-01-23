Alec Baldwin pleads guilty in parking spot spat, will take anger management class

New York -- Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty to harassing a man in a parking spot spat and agreed to complete a one-day anger management class to resolve the criminal case. The 60-year-old actor appeared in a New York City courtroom Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to harassment in the second degree with a conditional discharge and a short-term anger management program, CBS New York reported.

The charge is a violation, the lowest level of offense. If he completes the anger management class, the case record will be sealed.

Baldwin had been accused of trying to punch another driver during a November 2 argument over a parking spot in front of his Manhattan apartment building. The former "30 Rock" star's lawyer had said Baldwin would be vindicated by video evidence.

Baldwin only spoke a few words during the court hearing, mostly answering short questions from the judge. He wouldn't comment afterward.