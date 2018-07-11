Alaska plane crash: All 11 people on board survive, officials say

In another remarkable story of survival, it appears there were no fatalities when a plane carrying 11 people crashed Tuesday in a mountainous region of Alaska. It happened about 40 miles southwest of Ketchikan, and rescue operations are under way.

A Coast Guard rescue helicopter battled deteriorating weather and very limited visibility. It had to hoist the pilot and 10 passengers to safety.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the plane that crashed is a float equipped de Havilland Otter like this one. The pilot called 911 after the crash Tuesday morning. Everyone on board survived the crash, it's believed many are injured. The injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The plane took off from Prince of Wales Island Tuesday morning bound for Ketchikan, about 25 miles away. Initial reports are the plane went down about 2,000 feet up a mountain in rocky, tree-covered terrain. Visibility was reported at a quarter of a mile.

There are reports the plane was one of the sightseeing flights that are popular in the region. A spokesman for the Alaska State Troopers called it "tremendous" that no one died in the crash. The NTSB is investigating.