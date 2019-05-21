Good Samaritans rescue 3 in plane crash in Alaska

All three people on board a plane that crashed in Alaska's Prince William Sound were rescued by good Samaritans, the Coast Guard said Tuesday. The Coast Guard, Alaska Air National Guard and Good Samaritans responded to the report of a downed Cessna A185F Skywagon in Prince William Sound, in the vicinity of Cascade Bay 20 miles southwest of Valdez, Alaska.

The Coast Guard said the three people on board were taken to local hospitals. Four good Samaritan vessels arrived on scene and recovered all three people.

It's unclear who owns and operates the plane.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, CBS Anchorage affiliate KTVA reports.

Tuesday's crash is just one day after a plane crash killed two people in Metlakatla Harbor, Alaska. The plane in that was operated by Taquan Air. Last week, a midair collision of sightseeing planes near Ketchikan left six people dead. The aircraft in that incident were operated by Taquan Air and Mountain Air Service.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.