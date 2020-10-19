Live

7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Alaska, triggering tsunami warning

By Peter Martinez

/ CBS News

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaska Peninsula on Monday afternoon, triggering a tsunami warning in the region, according to officials. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 1:54 p.m. PT some 56 miles southeast of Sand Hill and nearly 600 miles southwest of Anchorage. Several larger aftershocks were also recorded at magnitudes 5.8, 5.7, 5.2 and 5.5.

Emergency sirens were activated in Alaska and the Kodiak Emergency Operations Center is monitoring, CBS affiliate KTVA-TV reported. Police in the city of Homer are urging residents in low elevation areas to move to higher ground.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles and San Diego said there is no tsunami threat to the West Coast.

In July, a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Alaska and prompted a tsunami warning, which was canceled several hours later.

