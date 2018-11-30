Huge earthquake rocks buildings in Anchorage; tsunami warning issued

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A 6.6 magnitude earthquake has rocked buildings in Anchorage, prompting people to run out of offices and seek shelter under office desks. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was centered about 7 miles north of Alaska's largest city.

Officials issues tsunami warning for coastal areas of southern Alaska after earthquake. There was a tsunami alert for Cook Inlet, the National Weather Service in Anchorage said on Twitter.

An Associated Press reporter saw cracks in a building. It was unclear whether there were injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially said it was a 6.7 magnitude earthquake and then reduced that to 6.6.

Josh Bierma

Dramatic video and pictures of the quake's aftermath started to surface on social media.

