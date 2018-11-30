CBSN
CBS/AP November 30, 2018, 1:32 PM

Huge earthquake rocks buildings in Anchorage; tsunami warning issued

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A 6.6 magnitude earthquake has rocked buildings in Anchorage, prompting people to run out of offices and seek shelter under office desks. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was centered about 7 miles north of Alaska's largest city.

Officials issues tsunami warning for coastal areas of southern Alaska after earthquake. There was a tsunami alert for Cook Inlet, the National Weather Service in Anchorage said on Twitter.   

An Associated Press reporter saw cracks in a building. It was unclear whether there were injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially said it was a 6.7 magnitude earthquake and then reduced that to 6.6. 

Damage is seen after an earthquake rocked buildings in downtown Anchorage. 

Josh Bierma

Dramatic video and pictures of the quake's aftermath started to surface on social media.

