Owner beaten to death in front of her Alameda, Calif. restaurant; suspects at large

ALAMEDA — A woman who died on Tuesday of injuries she suffered during a violent attempted robbery outside a Vietnamese restaurant in Alameda last Friday night was identified by the Alameda County coroner's bureau Thursday as 61-year-old Cindy Le of Alameda, CBS Los Angeles reports. Alameda police said Le and a 28-year-old man were both found suffering from head injuries at about 11 p.m. Friday night after officers responded to reports of a fight in front of the Pho Anh Dao restaurant at 1919 Webster St., which Le owned.

Investigators determined the injuries to the two victims happened during a robbery attempt. Police believe at least two suspects fled before officers arrived. No suspect description was available.

While the male victim was treated at a hospital and released, police said Le suffered serious traumatic injuries and died at the hospital on April 10.

"The Alameda Police Department is deeply saddened and outraged by this selfish and vicious crime," the department said in a statement. "Our condolences go out to the family members of the deceased."

The department said it has "devoted every available investigative resource exclusively to this case" and is asking for any witnesses to contact the Alameda Police Department at (510) 337-8340, or the anonymous tip line at (510) 337-8450.