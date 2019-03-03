"Significant damage" reported from possible Alabama tornado

There are reports of "significant" damage from a possible tornado in southeast Alabama near the Georgia state line, National Weather Service Meteorologist Meredith Wyatt said Sunday.

Wyatt said video and radar showed a possible tornado hitting near Smith's Station, Alabama, on Sunday afternoon. Wyatt said she had no immediate reports of serious injuries.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a series of tornado warnings stretching from Phenix City, Alabama, to Macon, Georgia, about 100 miles to the east.

The threat of severe weather was expected to continue until late Sunday. A tornado watch was in effect for much of Georgia, including Athens, Augusta and Savannah. The tornado watch also covers a large area of South Carolina, including the cities of Charleston and Columbia.