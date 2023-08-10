2 men connected to Alabama riverfront brawl turn themselves in

Two more men have been arrested in connection with a brawl along the Montgomery, Alabama, riverfront that went viral after being caught on video by several bystanders.

Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25, turned themselves in Wednesday and were each charged with one count of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, Montgomery Police Department spokesperson Maj. Saba Coleman said in a statement.

The fight broke out Saturday after a small, private boat blocked the Harriott II riverboat from docking in its designated spot along the riverfront. The captain of the Harriott II tried for about 40 minutes to get the owners of the private boat to move, but was met with taunts and obscene gestures, Montgomery police Chief Darryl J. Albert said at a news conference earlier this week.

Damien Pickett, a co-captain of the Harriott II, who is Black, was then taken to the pier to try to get the smaller boat to move, but he was attacked by the owners, who are White. Multiple videos posted to social media showed other bystanders joining the fight, including other members of the Harriott II crew. The fighting appeared to be broken down along racial lines.

Warrants were issued for three people related to the brawl. Richard Roberts, 48, turned himself in earlier this week and was facing two third-degree assault charges.

Albert said more charges or warrants were likely as police reviewed video of the brawl. He had asked a man who was seen wielding a folding chair during the fighting to turn himself in for questioning, but there was no indication that man had done so as of Wednesday night.