Alabama inmate sought after overpowering deputy, fleeing in stolen ambulance

Police in central Alabama are searching for an escaped jail inmate who they say is still on the run after evading custody on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, identified as 45-year-old Phillip Shane Bradford, was able to overpower a deputy overseeing his transfer to UAB hospital in Birmingham before fleeing the area in a vacant ambulance, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Bradford initially escaped custody around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and later abandoned the ambulance. Birmingham police found the empty vehicle in Robinwood, located about 20 miles away from the hospital, the office said. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies, including officers trained to work with police dogs, are coordinating with Birmingham police in their ongoing search.

Bradford, who faces criminal charges for robbery, obstruction of government operations, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude and escape law enforcement, remained at large on Friday. Authorities in Cullman, Alabama, told local reporters that a man they believed to be Bradford stole a truck from a Walmart parking lot on Thursday morning, while traveling with an unidentified woman.

The Jefferson County Sheriff has that asked anyone with information about Bradford and his possible whereabouts report what they know by calling Crime Stoppers or 911.