Alabama sheriff's office issues alert after inmate and corrections official go missing

A sheriff's office in Alabama issued an alert Friday night after an inmate and the assistant director of corrections went missing earlier in the day. It's not yet clear what happened to inmate Casey Cole White and Vicki White, who are not related despite having the same last name.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said Vicki White and Casey Cole White left the local detention center at approximately 9:30 a.m. en route to the courthouse, and have not been seen since. The vehicle they left the detention center in was located in the parking lot of a shopping center, the office said.

The office did not provide any additional information about what might have happened, but said investigators "are currently attempting to locate any video that may tell us more about what we're dealing with."

The office said even though they left at 9:30 a.m., no one realized the two were missing until 3:30 p.m. It is not clear how their disappearance went unnoticed for so long.

The office warned residents not to approach Casey Cole White, who they said was being held on capital murder charges.