GOP Rep. Martha Roby announces she won't run for reelection in 2020
Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama won't run for reelection, she announced on Twitter Friday. The Republican did not give a reason for her decision in a series of tweets.
Roby was critical of Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election, particularly after the emergence of the "Access Hollywood" tape. Alabama is at risk of losing a congressional seat following the 2020 Census due to the state's stagnant growth.
"Riley & I, & our children, Margaret & George, will be forever grateful to the people of AL-02 for giving us the tremendous privilege & honor of serving our state & country," Roby tweeted:
"Throughout my 5 terms, I have cast every vote w/ the guiding principle that Alabama always comes first. We have delivered some incredible results for our military, veterans, ag community, & the unborn. We aren't finished yet. My name will not be on the ballot in 2020, but I remain committed to continuing the fight until I cast my last vote on the House floor. As we prepare to close this chapter, I extend my sincerest thanks to my husband, our children, our parents, families, friends, colleagues, & staff, who all made our important work possible & offered their support every step of the way."
This is a developing story and will be updated.