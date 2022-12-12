Al Roker shares health update after leaving hospital: "I feel strong"

Beloved "Today" anchor and weatherman Al Roker admitted it's been a "tough slog" after being released from the hospital for the second time in four weeks. Roker, who is recovering from blood clots, gave an update on his health during the show Monday.

While talking to his "Today" colleagues, Roker said he felt like a "very fortunate person" despite his recent medical ordeals.

"It's been the hardest one yet, and you know I've had my share of surgeries," Roker said. "But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks."

Al Roker has been released from the hospital for the second time in a month. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Roker said he experienced muscle mass loss while hospitalized and felt "weakness," but he's looking to get back into shape.

"I'm doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy," he said. "I've just got to get my strength back."

Roker said he will also have to postpone replacing his knee in January. However, he pointed to the progress he's making.

"I've got a number of issues, but yeah, I feel good. I feel strong, and every day, I feel a little bit better. I made dinner last night."

"I just feel like this is going to be a little bit of a slog, but there are a lot of people who have to deal with a lot more with a lot fewer resources," he added. "I'm very fortunate and very blessed to be able to have the resources I've had."

The 68-year-old said in mid-November he was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in his leg that sent clots into his lungs. He later said he was able to be home for Thanksgiving dinner and shared pictures with his family.

The holiday marked the first time in 27 years that Roker was not part of NBC's coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. He was also not present at the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting earlier this month.

Roker has had a host of medical problems. Two years ago, he announced he had prostate cancer and had to have an organ removed. He's also had surgeries to fix issues with his hip and knees.

Known for his cheery demeanor, Roker has been a fixture at NBC for decades and has worked in broadcasting since the mid-1970s.