Al Pacino, girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcome new baby

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have welcomed their son, Roman, into the world, the actor's representative tells CBS News.

The 83-year-old actor and star of movies such as "Heat," "The Godfather," and "Dog Day Afternoon" is a father of four. Alfallah, 29, is listed as a producer for two short films "Le Petit Mort" and "Brosa Nostra" and was previously the vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony.

Pacino has been romantically linked with Alfallah, a producer, since April 2022, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Roman is Pacino's fourth child. The Oscar winner has adult children 33-year-old Julie Marie, and 22-year-old twins, Anton James and Olivia Rose.

Christopher Brito contributed to this report.