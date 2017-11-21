Al Franken's "Saturday Night Live" colleagues voice support

MINNEAPOLIS — Thirty-six women who worked with Al Franken on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" have voiced their support for the Minnesota senator in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Last week, broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of forcibly kissing her in 2006 and grabbing her breasts in a photo while she slept. Franken apologized, saying, "I don't know what was in my head when I took that picture, and it doesn't matter. There's no excuse. I look at it now and I feel disgusted with myself. It isn't funny. It's completely inappropriate. It's obvious how Leeann would feel violated by that picture."

In a press conference, Tweeden accepted the senator's apology and said that she "wasn't looking for anything" to happen in coming forward with her story.

"Nothing like that is ever funny," she said of Franken's behavior toward her.

Another woman accused Franken of grabbing her buttocks while posing for a photo in 2010.

A number of women who worked for Franken in the Senate spoke up in support of the Minnesota Democrat last week.

And in the latest show of support, 36 women who worked with Franken during his earlier career as a comedian and writer for SNL signed the statement on his behalf, including well-known performers Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman and many behind-the-scenes staff.

The statement calls Franken's conduct toward Tweeden "stupid and foolish," but says the women know Franken as "a devoted and dedicated family man, a wonderful comedic performer, and an honorable public servant." It says none of them have experienced improper behavior from Franken and that he treated them with "the utmost respect and regard." The women who signed the letter included writers, assistants, costume designers, photographers and more.

Franken was part of the original SNL team from 1975 to 1980, and he rejoined the show in 1985 for another 10 years. He was first elected to the Senate in 2008.

The statement was released Friday, before the second woman's allegations came to light.