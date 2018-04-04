CBSN
By Caitlin O'Kane CBS News April 4, 2018, 12:37 PM

Airport hangar collapses during strong storm in Houston, crushing planes

Powerful winds ripped through Houston, Texas, Tuesday night, causing damage at Hobby Airport. The storm left something of an airplane graveyard in its wake.

Wind gusts took down an entire hangar at a private terminal, CBS Houston reports

Airport spokesman Bill Begley said that the collapse caused millions of dollars of damage. Eight planes in total were damaged, four which had been inside of the hangar and four that were outside.

Despite the damage, no one was injured, and officials believe it was just wind -- not a tornado -- that caused the collapse. 

Several planes were damaged after the strong storm whipped through Hobby Airport.

An investigation is still underway to determine how the storm did this kind of damage. 

Winds reached speeds of 60 miles per hour during the height of the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Since no commercial planes were in the damaged hangar, no flights have been canceled. 

The large hangar collapsed due to strong winds.

