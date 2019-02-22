Airmen killed during World War II crash honored 75 years later

London — American and British military aircraft flew together on Friday over Endcliffe Park in Sheffield, honoring the American crew of the B-17 named Mi Amigo. Thousands cheered the planes, and 82-year-old Tony Foulds.

When he was just 8, Foulds was in the park playing with other children the day the Mi Amigo went down in 1944.

Shot up by the German Luftwaffe, the American bomber was apparently attempting an emergency landing when the crew spotted the children.

"If I hadn't been on the park, they could have landed on the park," Foulds said.

The B-17 veered and crashed into nearby trees and Foulds is convinced the crew sacrificed their lives to save the children. He told CBS News last month that he feels responsible, and visits a memorial at the crash site nearly every day.

On Friday, an extraordinary act of selflessness was finally given the recognition it deserved.

"Thank you. I can't believe all this. This is unbelievable," Foulds said.