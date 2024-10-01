Airbnb giving Hurricane Helene victims free temporary housing

Hurricane Helene expected to be one of the costliest storms in U.S. history

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene — the Category 4 hurricane that obliterated neighborhoods from northern Florida to Virginia last week — one organization is stepping in to help hundreds of Americans who have been displaced by the deadly storm.

Airbnb.org, a nonprofit that places people in temporary homes during crises, on Monday said it is providing free housing solutions for people across Florida and North Carolina. The organization is working in partnership with local nonprofits and community services centers to identify "those in greatest need of temporary housing," Airbnb.org said in a statement Monday.

Leveraging home-sharing site Airbnb's services, Airbnb.org provides shelter for people who need it in emergencies, without charging them fees.

"Stays are completely free for guests and are funded by Airbnb.org and the generosity of Airbnb hosts — many of whom offer their home for free or at a discount through Airbnb.org," the organization said in a statement.

How do I get free housing?

Residents whose homes have been rendered uninhabitable by the hurricane or who were forced to temporarily evacuate during the storm are eligible for the temporary housing support program.

Florida United Methodist Conference (FUMC) and local 211 contact centers are identifying people in need of short-term housing solutions, said Airbnb.org which is providing the stays.

Florida residents who have been displaced are instructed to call FLUMC by phone, at either (863) 688-5563 or (800) 282-8011. They may also contact their local 211, which they can locate online at 211.org.

Residents of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene are instructed to contact their local 211 center, which they can also locate at 211.org.

"Hurricane Helene devastated Western Carolina and we're working hard to make sure everyone impacted has a safe place to stay following the storm," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said of the initiative. "We appreciate Airbnb.org stepping up to provide free temporary housing to those in need and collaborating with other local organizations during this challenging time."

A Tampa, Florida-based Airbnb.org host named Danielle explained why she decided to offer her home up to hurricane victims.

"It has been incredibly challenging to find safe accommodations for people displaced by the storm. I'm inspired by my fellow Airbnb hosts who immediately stepped up to support relief efforts and welcome families into their homes through Airbnb.org, which waives all fees associated with Airbnb bookings. Airbnb.org is a powerful way for hosts like myself to better serve our communities when disasters like Hurricane Helene strike," she said in a statement to Airbnb.org.

To date, Airbnb.org has provided more than 1.6 million nights of emergency stays for approximately 240,000 people, according to the organization.

Homeowners who are interested in hosting displaced residents can sign up here.