Canadian Snowbird plane crashes during Atlanta air show

A pilot was ejected from a Canadian Snowbird plane that later crashed at the Atlanta Air Show at the Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon, CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL reports. The pilot landed safely after ejecting from the CT-144 aircraft, which went down in a sparsely populated area.

According to the FAA, the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. The Atlanta Air Show sent out a statement to WGCL, recapping the incident:

"Snowbird 5, Captain Kevin Domon-Grenier was forced to eject from his aircraft shortly before our performance in Atlanta this afternoon," the statement read. "Domon-Grenier made it safely to the ground and is okay. The aircraft fell in an unpopulated area and no one was injured. It is too early to speculate on the cause of the incident. We are thankful Kevin and the public are unhurt."

The Canadian Snowbird team performs aerobatic maneuvers May 6, 2001 on day two of the two-day Air & Sea Show's salute to the U.S. military in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The event is one of the world's largest spectator events Featuring world-class military and civilian air, water and entertainment activities. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The remaining festivities associated with the annual air show were cancelled following the crash. The Snowbirds also issued a statement on Twitter following the incident.