Air Force secretary Heather Wilson stepping down at end of May

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson is resigning to take a job in academia after less than two years in her role, CBS News Pentagon correspondent David Martin reports.

Wilson will resign May 31, as long as she receives a favorable vote from the University of Texas System, according to the Air Force.

"It has been a privilege to serve alongside our Airmen over the past two years and I am proud of the progress that we have made restoring our nation's defense," Wilson said. "We have improved the readiness of the force; we have cut years out of acquisition schedules and gotten better prices through competition; we have repealed hundreds of superfluous regulations; and we have strengthened our ability to deter and dominate in space."

Wilson would have overseen President Trump's new Space Force department, which will falls under the Air Force.

Wilson, a former Republican member of Congress, has served as the head of the Air Force since 2017. She was an Air Force officer in the 1980s.

This is a developing story.