Saturday on "48 Hours": A Promise to Ahmaud

CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca and "48 Hours" go inside the trial against the three White men accused of killing a Black jogger and the final guilty verdicts in "A Promise to Ahmaud," Saturday, November 27 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The viral video of Ahmaud Arbery being chased and shot dead in Brunswick, Georgia., in February 2020 captured the attention of the nation and made international headlines.

Ahmaud Arbery and his mother Wanda Cooper-Jones

"A Promise to Amhaud" is the emotional story about a mother's relentless pursuit of the truth of what happened to her son.

The episode features interviews with Ahmaud's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones; his sister, Jasmine Arbery; and best friend Akeem Baker.

Editor's Note: This preempts the previously scheduled edition of "48 Hours" -- "What Happened to the Perfect Child?" which will air at a later date.