Live

Watch CBSN Live

Saturday on "48 Hours": A Promise to Ahmaud

/ CBS News

CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca and "48 Hours" go inside the trial against the three White men accused of killing a Black jogger and the final guilty verdicts in "A Promise to Ahmaud," Saturday, November 27 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The viral video of Ahmaud Arbery being chased and shot dead in Brunswick, Georgia., in February 2020 captured the attention of the nation and made international headlines. 

armery-mom.jpg
Ahmaud Arbery and his mother Wanda Cooper-Jones

"A Promise to Amhaud" is the emotional story about a mother's relentless pursuit of the truth of what happened to her son.

The episode features interviews with Ahmaud's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones; his sister, Jasmine Arbery; and best friend Akeem Baker.

Editor's Note: This preempts the previously scheduled edition of "48 Hours" -- "What Happened to the Perfect Child?" which will air at a later date.

Download our Free App

For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app

First published on November 24, 2021 / 3:22 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.