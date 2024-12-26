Retailers are ringing in after-Christmas sales. Here's what to know about Amazon, Walmart and more.

What to know about this year's post-holiday sales as retailers brace for returns

This holiday shopping season saw Americans stepping up their purchases at retail stores, with many chains luring shoppers with big Black Friday discounts. But with the holiday now over, retailers are beginning to roll out their post-Christmas sales, aiming to entice shoppers to spend more.

Shoppers spent between $979.5 billion and $989 billion last month, while retail sales rose 2.5% to 3.5% in December from a year ago, according to an estimate from the National Retail Federation, the nation's biggest retail trade group.

Retailers are now looking to encourage more of the same in wrapping up the holidays with additional post-Christmas promotions. This year's shorter holiday shopping period placed pressure on some retailers, some of which also struggled to attract inflation-weary consumers through their doors.

"So far, post-Christmas discounts seem to be slightly bigger than last year," GlobalData retail analyst Neil Saunders told CBS MoneyWatch. "Retailers are working hard to stimulate demand and nudging consumers into spending."

He added, "That said, there is not a dramatic difference. A lot of retailers managed inventory well this year so they don't have loads of stuff left over that they need to shift."

Budget-conscious shoppers have also found bargains during a particularly tough year for some retailers, with store closures surging 69% versus a year earlier, according to research firm CoreSight.

The industry's woes include the recent bankruptcy of popular chain Party City, now holding an "All Stores Closing Sale!" with everything going at a discount and up to 50% off. Along the same vein, Big Lots plans to host "going out of business" sales as its more than 900 locations after the company's sale to a private equity firm fell through earlier this month.

Other national retailers are also holding sales, but tying them to the season. Here's a sampling.

Do products usually go on sale after Christmas?

Yes, retailers typically offer post-holiday sales to reduce inventory after Christmas. But this year, American shoppers have another reason to head to the malls or the computer in search of deals: the potential threat of higher prices on many goods if President-elect Donald Trump enacts tariffs on imports.

Sticker-shocked consumers have in recent months seen some relief as inflation abated, but Trump's pledge to impose new tariffs on imports once back in the White House has some experts warning that prices could increase on a slew of goods in 2025, including made-in-China toys, electronics and even crude oil imported from Canada.

For instance, Dallas-Texas-based furniture store called Finally Home Furnishings is running a "pre-tariff sale," predicting its prices would double once the import duties kick in, the company posted on Facebook.

Amazon after Christmas sales 2024

The online retail giant is holding a winter sale, offering up to 40% off on products including vacuum cleaners, cordless drills and air fryers.

Best Buy after Christmas sales

Best Buy's "ring in the new year" sale runs until Tuesday, and includes discounts on laptops, televisions, video games and appliances.

Hobby Lobby after Christmas sales

The craft chain is offering up to 75% off select clearance items including photo frames, home décor, arts or crafts supply, sewing, beads or jewelry making, and party supplies.

Lowe's after Christmas sales

Lowe's is holding a closeout event on nearly 500 products. The home improvement chain is offering up to 30% off select major appliances until January 8, 2025, as well as 30% off on some holiday storage items. It's also offering up to 40% off lights and ceiling fans and 50% off select vanities.

Target after Christmas sales

Target's holiday clearance event launched on Thursday, offering discounts of up to 50% on products including holiday decorations, clothing, shoes, beauty supplies and toys.

"We have deep discounts across our entire assortments to make it easy for everyone to find great deals and extend the joy of the holiday season," Rick Gomez, the retailer's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

Ulta after Christmas sales

The beauty products supplier is offering up to 45% off jumbo versions of its hair care products and discounts on more than 1,200 items, from moisturizer gift sets to mascara.

Does Walmart have after Christmas sales?

Walmart is offering clearance sales before the end of the year, with products like air fryers off 50% and artificial Christmas trees on sale for 70% off.

contributed to this report.